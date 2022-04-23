Free art training workshop held

In view of World Art Day, the premises of Tirumalai Nayak Mahal here on Saturday turned colourful to mark a free art training workshop organised by the Tamil Nadu Jawahar Siruvar Mandram, a wing under the Department of Arts and Culture.

The department’s Assistant Director T. Senthilkumar said, “More than 450 participants registered and the eager children were accompanied by their parents as early as 8 30 a.m.” Art enthusiasts from the age of 5 to 16 participated in the free workshop held from 9 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

Mother of R. Naveen Kumar of Class IV studying in a private school in Madurai said, “We had to buy him a new set of water colours and oil pastels for this workshop, but I think it was worth it.” Colour pencils, watercolour and oil pastels were the most used methods by the children.

The art master of the workshop M. Annadurai instructed the students on drawing a scenery with a splash of colour as the kids rendered it in their own style and imagination. The kids took turns to show their artworks to get the approval from their masters who suggested to them to add colours, borders, a tree or bird here and there, enhancing the work to its last bit.

The parents couldn’t stop clicking pictures of their children’s artworks and encouraging them to colour until the entire chart was filled. K. Manorani from Anna Nagar, mother of M. Sahasra studying upper kindergarten, had coached her ward to draw a sun using a bangle, guessing the topic for the workshop.

“We even had a kid from Bengaluru, who is incidentally vacationing in Madurai, participating in our workshop,” said Mr. Senthilkumar. Later, the drawings were exhibited to the public on the premises. The best drawings were selected to be displayed at the concluding event of the State-level cultural programme to be held in Chennai.

“We are planning to curate a team of 40 to 50 potential and talented kids for an outdoor drawing workshop in Teppakulam and Meenakshi Amman Temple soon,” said Mr. Senthilkumar.