Volunteers plant 50 saplings on MKU campus

Members of DHAN Foundation, along with employees of HCL Foundation, planted 50 saplings on the occasion of World Earth Day at ‘Adavi’ sacred grove located on the premises of Madurai Kamaraj University here on Friday.

In the event, DHAN Foundation proposed to plant an additional 8,000 saplings at Adavi sacred grove inside Madurai Kamaraj University.

Inaugurating the initiative, Vice-Chancellor J. Kumar lauded the activity and suggested to them to grow more trees. The volunteers planted 50 saplings of poovarasu, kadambam, bamboo , vaagai and neem.

The VC asked the HCL staff to customise new technologies on the Adavi campus like devices monitoring oxygen levels etc. and urged them to involve students of schools and colleges in utilising the grove as a learning tool, beyond their textbooks.

S. Lokesh, project executive, DHAN Foundation, students and others participated in the event.

The DHAN Foundation has planted 1,800 saplings at Kundrakkadu in Thiruparankundram and 17,000 saplings at Madurai Kamaraj University previously.