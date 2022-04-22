T.N. police equestrian team wins trophies, medals

MADURAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin greeted the Tamil Nadu Police Equestrian Team, which won medals and trophies at the 40th All India Police Duty Meet - 2022 held at ITBP Basic Training Centre at Bhanu in Panchkula district of Haryana from April 2 to 11.

The winners displayed their trophies with the Chief Minister in the presence of DGP C Sylendra Babu and other officers in Chennai recently. According to Tamil Nadu Sixth Battalion Commandant Deshmukh Shekhar Sanjay, the team members, including Suganya (policewoman) won the best rider award and bagged Bihar Chief Minister’s trophy for women hacks category.

Manikandan secured gold in preliminary normal category and also bagged Rajasthan DGP’s trophy. Several other participants also bagged medals in the event. Tamil Nadu police team was adjudged fourth in the overall championship. About 300 horses and 600 riders participated.