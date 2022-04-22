World Earth Day observed
In view of World Earth Day 2022, an awareness campaign was organised on behalf of the ‘Save Soil’ movement of Isha Foundation, on the Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry premises here on Friday. J. Selvam, secretary, Chamber of Commerce, Rajakumari Jeevagan, Chairperson, Women Entrepreneurs, were present along with more than 80 volunteers.
