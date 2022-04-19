Pro-jallikattu protest, 22 acquitted 

The IV Additional District and Sessions Judge, Madurai, on Tuesday acquitted 22 persons who were booked by police for blocking a passenger train on the Sellur bridge, during the 2017 pro-jallikattu protests in Madurai.

Sessions Judge N. Nagalakshmi acquitted the 22 persons of all charges. In January 2017, people took part in the protest seeking the immediate revocation of the ban on conducting jallikattu by blocking the passenger train.

Continuous pro-jallikattu protests were held in Madurai and across the State. The CB-CID conducted the probe in the case. The State government had earlier announced that cases registered during the 2017 pro-jallikattu protests would be withdrawn.