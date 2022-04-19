Seven injured as ‘mandagappadi’ roof tiles fall down

A section of roof tiles that fell down at a ‘mandagappadi’ at Surya Nagar in Madurai on Tuesday night. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

April 19, 2022 23:20 IST

Seven persons, including five policemen, were injured when roof tiles at a mandagappadi at Surya Nagar fell on them on Tuesday night.

The police said that the palanquin of Lord Kallazhagar hit the structure of the old building, housing the mandagappadi, when it was being taken inside the building at around 9.30 p.m.

Suddenly, some 30 tiles fell down, injuring the policemen and two others.

An eyewitness said that when Lord Kallazhagar came to the same mandagappadi on His way to the Vaigai river, the event passed off peacefully.

“However, tonight when the palanquin was brought inside, (on His return to His abode), the ‘seerpathams’ misjudged and consequently part of the palanquin hit the structure,” he said.

In this impact, a few roof tiles fell down. The injured were taken to a private hospital for first aid.