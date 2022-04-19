HC stays proceedings against retail store owner 

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered an interim stay on proceedings pending before the Joint Commissioner of Labour, Madurai district, against a retail store owner with regard to payment of wages to employees during COVID-19 lockdown period.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Jahir Ali of Karaikudi in Sivaganga district. He said that he was into retail business and was running a store in Karaikudi in the name of Colombo Stores since 2012. Around 30 people were working in the store and were paid daily wages.

Under these circumstances, COVID-19 national lockdown was imposed in 2020. The store remained closed as per the guidelines. Subsequent standard operating procedure issued by the State was also followed, he said.

However, the Assistant Inspector of Labour, Devakottai, inspected the shop and referred the case to the Joint Commissioner of Labour in Madurai district to recover wages from the petitioner. The petitioner said no employee of the store had complained against the employer.

The store was closed during COVID-19 lockdown. But the authorities are compelling the employer to pay wages for the non-working period. The employer should not be compelled to pay full wages at a time when business was effectively closed and there was no income, he said.

Justice Krishnan Ramasamy observed that it appeared that the authorities had inspected the store premises and launched prosecution without any authority. Therefore, there shouldl be an order of interim stay, the judge said.