The Tamil Nadu Foodgrains Merchants Association has written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, emphasising that tax rates must not be levied or increased on certain items.

Its president S.P. Jeyapragasam said that the news of the GST council meeting on the advice of the Fitment Committee is planning to levy tax on certain items at 3% and increase the rate of taxation from 5% to 8% for certain items is making rounds.

Currently, the rate of 5% levied for cumin, anise, fenugreek, poppy seeds and coriander has to be considered essential food products and should be exempted.

Roasted groundnut levied a rate of 12% tax should be reduced to 5%, while sago levied a rate of 5% tax and should be exempted from taxation. Levying 12% for roasted groundnuts is not fair when cashews are levied at the rate of 5 % only.

Presently, the 5% rate levied on vathal prepared from pure vegetables should also be exempted from taxation like appalam and vadakkam. Tax rate of 18% for biscuits has to be reduced to the rate of 5%. Ghee and butter from milk are levied at the rate of 12% which has to be brought down to 5%.

The higher taxes levied for chillies though belonging to the same category as jaggery and tamarind should be exempted. The farmers at this point have a revenue dip. Hence it is unfair to levy taxes on agricultural produces which have already been exempted from taxation, he said.

Essential products which are levied at the rate of 5% now should be exempted from taxation or levied at the rate of 3% only, he added.

As promised by former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley during the implementation of GST, the tax exemptions and the reduction in the rate of taxation should be announced for essential products and services.

The representatives of various associations and trade organisations should be called for a consultation regarding the rate of taxation and exemptions to be given for products and services.

Since the implementation of GST, the unresolved confusion among the stakeholders regarding the taxation of rice, dal, flour and millets under branded and unbranded categories should be resolved.