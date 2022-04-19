Lord Kallazhagar leaves for His abode on ‘Poo Pallakku’

Devotees throng Karuppanasamy Temple at Tallakulam in Madurai to have a darshan of Lord Kallazhagar on a ‘Poo Pallakku’ on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Lord Kallazhagar began His return journey to Alagarkoil from Ramanathapuram Sethupathi mandapam at Tallakulam mounted on ‘Poo Pallakku’ here on Tuesday.

His farewell procession was witnessed by thousands of devotees which began around 2.45 a.m.

The deity’s procession proceeded towards Ambalakarar Mandapam, Mariamman Temple, near Outpost, K. Pudur and reached Moondrumavadi around 8 p.m.

Huge crowds of devotees thronged various mandagapadis along the way to catch a glimpse of the Lord on His way back home.

The streets of Madurai came alive with vendors selling knick-knacks to the delight of kids while many devotees distributed prasadam. Despite the heavy crowd, the procession was led in a smooth manner.

In the early hours of Wednesday, the deity would halt at Appan Tirupathi and will reach His abode in Alagarkoil via Kallanthiri in the evening.

The Chithirai festival will conclude with Utsava Santhi being performed to the deity on April 21.