Young cyclist from U.P. reaches Madurai on his ‘Green India’ mission

Earlier this week, Pradeep Kumar, a 20-year-old cycling enthusiast on a pan-India mission to create social awareness of ‘Green India’, reached Madurai from Uttar Pradesh.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar encouraged his initiative at the Collectorate here on Monday. He was guided by Waterbodies Protection Founder R. Abubakkar in hosting an awareness event in the city.

Mr. Pradeep, who set out on November 3, 2021, from his hometown Ghazipur near Varanasi and has covered 15,000 km spanning U.P., Bihar, Jharkand, West Bengal, Odisha, Andra Pradesh, Telegana, Karnataka, said his mission would help reduce air pollution, use of plastic and polythene.

“My aim is to complete one lakh km. Along the journey, I have also planted around 35 trees in schools, colleges, even on the national highways and wish to plant at least one lakh more,” he said.

He said he was talking to his farmer-parents and two elder brothers back home every day, updating them on his whereabouts and experiences. With just ₹140 in his pocket, he began his journey to prove that “one doesn’t need a hefty pocket or top gear cycles to go on a pan-India trip,” Mr. Pradeep said.

He is very particular about using a non-gear cycle made in India on his every mission. The one he is using now was gifted by a benefactor in Vijayawada who insisted on his using a light-weight cycle, he added.

He said he hit the road at 7 a.m. every day, breaking for lunch and to attend the call of nature, and halted at 8 p.m., if he was travelling inside a city and at 6 p.m. if he was on a highway.

“Many locals have been kind enough to offer me space at their homes at night,” he said, adding he had taken shelter at temples, gurdwaras, mosques, churches, on roads and at platforms, and even occasionally at hostels and schools.

Earlier this month, he met Chief Minister N. Rangasamy in Puducherry. There, along with a local cyclist group, he cleared plastic discarded on Promenade Beach, he said.

“I got to meet seven other cyclists from different States, sharing the same interest as mine. I would connect with them for a green cause soon,” he added.

The cyclist, upon reaching Kanniyakumari via Rameswaram in a couple of days, would pedal through Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, etc., to his destination, Leh in Ladakh.