April 13, 2022 16:24 IST

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Wednesday stood at 126.95 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,225 cusecs and a discharge of 100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 68.34 feet (maximum level 71 ft.) with an inflow of 728 cusecs and a discharge of 822 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,129 mcft.