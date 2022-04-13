Madurai

Water level

DINDIGUL: TAMIL NADU: 23/06/2021: Water released from Vaigai dam near Andipatti in Theni district, on Wednesday, 23 June 2021, for drinking water purpose to Ramanathapuram district. Photo: Handout_e_mail/ The Hindu.

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Wednesday stood at 126.95 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,225 cusecs and a discharge of 100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 68.34 feet (maximum level 71 ft.) with an inflow of 728 cusecs and a discharge of 822 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,129 mcft.


