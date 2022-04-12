Mahila Court sentences two to life imprisonment 

April 12, 2022 23:47 IST

The Mahila Court in Madurai has convicted and sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his wife in 2016. The court also sentenced his accomplice to life imprisonment. Another accused in the case died during the pendency of the trial.

Sessions Judge Kirubakaran Mathuram sentenced the main accused K. Mohandass and K. Shanmugam to life imprisonment. The court also imposed a total fine amount of ₹ 50,000 and ₹ 20,000 each on the two men.

Mohandass married Chithra in 2001. The couple had three children. After their marriage they were living in Chennai. However, due to differences of opinion Chithra came back to Madurai and she also filed a petition before the Madurai Family court seeking divorce.

She had got an order for interim maintenance. Irked by this, Mohandass had threatened her and asked her to withdraw the petition. However, Chithra refused to withdraw the divorce petition. He then conspired with two other men to murder her.

Mohandass who was running a travel business engaged his driver and a friend of the driver to murder Chithra. The driver Shanmugan and his friend P. Ganesan were engaged by Mohandass to execute the plot.

After Chitra returned home following the court hearing, she was intercepted near her house by the duo who poured petrol on her and set her on fire. They then fled the scene. She was rushed to the Government Rajaji Hospital but succumbed to her burns. The S.S Colony Police registered a case.