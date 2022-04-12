‘Pattabishekam’ for Goddess Meenakshi performed

The golden sceptre being handed over to Thakkar Karumuttu T. Kannan after ‘pattabhishekam’ of Goddess Meenakshi was performed at Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

The ‘pattabhishekam’ or coronation ceremony of Goddess Meenakshi was performed at Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple on the eighth day of the annual Chithirai festival here on Tuesday.

The ceremony began at 8.15 p.m. with the customary rituals, followed by ‘abhishekam’ to the diamond-studded crown, called ‘Rayar’ crown. It is believed that the crown that adorned the Goddess was donated by Appaji Rayar, a Minister in the court of King Krishnadevaraya, and passed on to the presiding deity of the temple during King Thirumalai Nayak rule, more than 500 years ago. This was followed by ‘deeparadhana’.

Thakkar Karumuttu T. Kannan received the ‘parivattam’, the respect originally accorded to King Thirumalai Nayak, from the temple Bhattars.

After receiving the golden sceptre from the temple priest, Mr. Kannan took it around the ‘praharam’ of the Swami Sannithi and then placed it next to Goddess Meenakshi. This marks the transfer of power from Lord Sundareswarar to rule the city from the Tamil month of Chithirai to Avani.

Goddess Meenakshi was adorned with the crown at the auspicious time, 8.30 p.m., at Amman Sannithi. The ‘Pattabhishekam’ ceremony, one of the important events observed in the temple during the Chithirai festival, was witnessed by tens of thousands of devotees.

The devotees paid their respects to the divine couple, who were taken out on a silver palanquin along the Masi streets after 9 p.m.

Temple trustees and authorities, including Joint Commissioner of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department K. Chelladurai, were present.

Following ‘Dhik Vijayam’ on April 13, the celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi with Lord Sundareswarar will be performed on April 14.

The significance of the celestial wedding peaks as this is the first time in the recent history of Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple that it falls on the first day of the first Tamil month of Chithirai.

Legend has it that Goddess Meenakshi rules Madurai during the Tamil months of Chithirai, Vaikasi, Aani and Aadi, while Lord Sundareswarar rules it for the rest of the year. The ‘Pattabhishekam’ at the temple will also be held in Aavani, when the power will be transferred to Lord Sundareswarar in a similar coronation ceremony.