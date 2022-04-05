Woman seeks death certificate of husband

A 58-year-old woman from Kanniyakumari district has filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the authorities to issue the death certificate of her husband who was killed in a ship explosion in 2011.

Justice Abdul Quddhose ordered notice to the Centre and the Kanniyakumari Collector on the petition filed by R. Maria Albi of Kanniyakumari district. The court adjourned the hearing in the case till April 28.

The petitioner R. Maria Albi of Puthoor, Kanniyakumari district, said her husband Robert Xavier Raj, an engineer, was killed in an explosion on a ship M.T. ITB Jacksonville. The explosion took place off the Nigerian coast.

In the incident, five Indian crew members died. The bodies of four Indian crew members were recovered. However, the body of Robert Xavier Raj could not be recovered. Robert was in the engine room which was extensively damaged due to the explosion.

The petitioner said though several letters were sent to the Centre, the authorities had not informed the family about what exactly happened at the time of the incident. The Nigerian police had informed them Robert Xavier Raj had died in the fire.

She said that she had sent representations to the Centre and the Kanniyakumari Collector and requested the authorities to issue the death certificate of her husband on the basis of the report of the Nigerian police.