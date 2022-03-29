CRS to inspect Andipatti-Theni new line on March 31

Commissioner of Railway Safety, Central Circle, Mumbai, Manoj Arora, will inspect the Andipatti-Theni broad gauge section on Thursday.

A railway statement said that works on the 58-Km stretch of Madurai - Andipatti in the Madurai - Bodinaickanur gauge conversion project has already been completed and CRS, South Zone Abhai Kumar Rai has completed his statutory inspection on this sector.

Now, newly-converted line on the 17-km stretch of Andipatti - Theni section is also ready with sufficient engine trial runs.

Mr. Manoj Arora will inspect this Andipatti - Theni stretch on March 31.

The statutory inspection will start at 9.30 a.m. from Andipatti by motor trolley and likely to end at Theni by 1 p.m. He will be accompanied by Railway Construction wing Chief Administrative Officer Prafulla Varma and Madurai Divisional Railway Manager P. Ananth during the inspection.

After the motor trolley inspection, speed trial will be conducted on this section between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Public in the vicinity are cautioned not to approach or cross the new track during speed trial.