Miyawaki forest zone dedicated by Rotarians to Madura College

Miyawaki forest at Madura College being examined by Rotarians of Madurai West on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

The Miyawaki forest raised by Rotary Club of Madurai West at Madura College in Madurai was dedicated to students and researchers here on Friday.

Project Chairman M. S. Sundaravel said that in June last, they started work on creating this dense forest with 110 varieties of plants on one acre of land inside Madura College at a cost of around ₹15 lakh.

The “green lung” of Madurai city houses around 5,500 plants of different types like flowering, fruiting, foliage were planted here with a gap of 3 metre between each plant.

The trees were raised in the Miyawaki method, a technique of raising dense forests, named after Japanese botanist and plant ecologist Akira Miyawaki. In this method, plant growth is fast and foliage denser.

Rotary Club of Madurai West sourced the saplings, planted and nurtured them over nine months before they handed them over to Madura College.

The plants are watered through drip irrigation, and a trench of 2 metre has been dug out around the circumference of the area to collect excess water during rains.

“Such forests will increase biodiversity and bio-activity,” he said. We can already spot peafowls, mynahs, parrots, patridges, butterflies, mongoose etc. In a few years, each fruit-bearing tree will attract different bird species, he added.

The low-lying area had water logging and weeds, which were manually cleaned out in the beginning and later using mulch films.

Now the trees have grown a height of 10 to 12 feet, the tallest plant is about 25 feet.

The growth of the forest has been at its best natural speed and look, as no plants have been pruned or tended to even when they were exposed to natural perils. “Just like how our skin regenerates after being bruised, these plants revives even when pests attacked them,” he said.

Also, the forest will become self-sustainable within two years, he added.

Six kilograms of live earthworms were infused to ensure healthy soil. Soon micro-organisms and insects will breed which will attract bird species, thus increasing bio-activity, an official said.

Pathways are made for visitors to walk through the forest area where one can feel a 3 degree drop in temperature once they enter.

CCTV cameras have been installed by the college to monitor the activity inside the area.