HC disposes of HM’s plea

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has disposed of the petition filed by the Headmaster of a government-aided school in Madurai after taking note of the fact that cases were booked against him after two women teachers had complained of sexual harassment.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam took cognisance of the fact that Madurai police had registered an FIR and the investigation into the complaints had commenced. The court had also ordered the constitution of an Internal Complaints Committee to conduct a parallel inquiry.

The petitioner G. Joseph Jeyaseelan had challenged the order passed by the authorities to cancel the deputation of the two women teachers to the school. However, during the hearing it was revealed that the petitioner had allegedly sexually harassed the teachers.

The two teachers wrote letters to the District Educational Authorities complaining about the sexual harassment. It was based on the letters that the deputation of the two teachers to the school was cancelled.

The court had directed the police to treat the letters as complaints and register an FIR based on the same. The State submitted that in the interest of the school children the posts would be filled up in order to run the school administration peacefully.

The court took note of the fact that the grievance of the petitioner seeking a direction to fill the posts was redressed and also an FIR was registered against the petitioner following the allegations of sexual harassment. The court disposed of the petition.