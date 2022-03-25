Section of farmers walks out of grievance day meet

Alleging that almost every direct purchase centres (DPC) in Madurai district was deeply rooted in corruption and maladministration, the farmers came together demanding the district administration to streamline the purchases and book the middlemen under Goondas Act here on Friday.

Chairing a farmers’ grievance day meeting, District Revenue Officer Saktivel, who assumed office about two days ago, said that he would take it up with the Collector and ensure that their grievances were redressed.

Not in a mood to listen to the assurances by the officials from the Agriculture department, the farmers said that for many days even after the paddy was harvested from their fields, the officials from the TNCSC or other agencies had not turned up to purchase them. As a result, the moisture content of the produce was very high. “We are unable to preserve it..” they said.

A few farmers from Chittampatti, Melur, Vadipatti, Alanganallur and Samayanallur blocks said that the “agents” claimed exorbitant sums as commission for getting their harvest procured by the officials. Who are these “agents”. Are they appointed by the government or by the officials at the DPCs to collect bribes on their behalf, the agitated farmers asked.

For every 60 kg of paddy, the “agents” demanded 1.5 kg as commission. In some DPCs, the middlemen (who claimed to be from the DMK), wanted ₹ 25 per bag as their “fees”, the farmers alleged and recollected the assurance given to them by the Collector.

Collector S Aneesh Shekhar was not be present as he had to be part of the inspection conducted by the PWD Minister in the city, officials said at the meeting.

When an official from the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation raised to respond, there was noise from the farmers. Nothing was audible for at least 10 minutes. Finally, the senior officials had to ask the police personnel to evict some of the representatives of the farmers.

After persuasion to take their seats, the TNCSC official said that the extent of crop coverage in Madurai district had increased by 10 to 20% in every block. Hence, the paddy output was so huge. In a bid to sell their produce through the DPCs, farmers had not taken to raise alternative crops like oilseeds, millets, pulses etc.

There were some discrepancies in giving credit to farmers’ bank accounts whose names were registered with the DPCs. The official said that all the grievances would be redressed within a week or maximum in a fortnight.