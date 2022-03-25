The construction of a two-lakh-square-foot carpet area proposed for Dr. Kalaignar Memorial Library New Natham Road in Madurai is progressing as per schedule, according to PWD Minister A.V. Velu.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday after inspecting the work accompanied by Ministers K.R. Periakaruppan and P. Moorthy, MLAs Boominathan and G. Thalapathi, Collector S. Aneesh Shekhar and PWD Chief Engineer (Buildings) S. Ragunathan, Mr. Velu said since January 11, when Chief Minister M.K. Stalin laid the foundation stone for the library building, the works had been going on as per schedule as the government had planned to dedicate the library to the public in a year’s time. So far, basement, ground, first and second floors had come up. Over 200 workers were engaged by the contractors in different sections, he said.

The library, for which ₹ 114 crore had been earmarked, would be fully air-conditioned. For students, research fellow, differently-abled, visually-challenged people and among others, exclusive sections and floors would be provided. Ample space for regular readers too would be given.

The library, when completed, would be the biggest in southern Tamil Nadu and apart from books in Tamil and English, it had been proposed to have journals for the students preparing for competitive examinations. There would also be a section wherein books penned by Kalaignar Karunanidhi on literary, film, politics and among others would be available for public reference and reading.

To a query, he said that to mark the 75th year of foundation of the PWD, the CM would lay a stone for the Goripalayam fly-over construction soon. He said that all the officials and the contractors have been instructed to get the ongoing works completed without delay. “Whether, it was launched in the previous regime or now, the infrastructure for the users should be given on time.

The government has sanctioned ₹ 50 crore for enhancing the five km road between Othakadai and Meenakshi Mission Hospital in Madurai. The preliminary works on survey would start soon.

After the DMK government assumed office in May 2021, very many pro-active measures were being taken up on the highways. As a result, road accidents in many stretches in Tamil Nadu had fallen between 10 and 15 %, the Minister claimed and said that study was under way to reduce the number of user-fee toll plazas in the State.

Wherever the highways department officials expanded the roads from single to double, double to four-way lane et al, age-old trees were removed. In a bid to preserve the green cover and to adhere to the court directives, the Chief Minister had earlier instructed officials to plant saplings. In Madurai airport area, about 750 saplings would be planted soon, Mr. Velu said.

Later, he visited the Muthu Bridge near Periyar bus stand-Madura College, which required to be repaired, as the structure had developed cracks.