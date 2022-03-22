Filling of posts is an administrative decision: HC

Filling of posts is an administrative decision. Employees cannot seek any direction to fill the posts or claim a promotional post, observed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. Promotion per se cannot be claimed as a matter of right by the employees, it said.

Justice S. M. Subramaniam observed that the question of considering the eligible candidates would arise only if an administrative decision is taken to prepare a panel of eligible persons who are fit for appointment / promotion.

Administrative prerogative cannot be insisted upon by employees though they are eligible for promotion / appointment, the judge said while hearing a petition filed B. Muthuramalingam, a District Revenue Officer.

The petitioner said that he was eligible for the conferment of post in the Indian Administrative Service and if Cadre Strength Review Committee had been constituted duly in time he would be getting an opportunity of securing appointment as IAS officer.

The court observed that such a claim was hypothetical in nature. In respect of future events, the High Court cannot take a decision. The Central government has to take a decision with respect to IAS, the judge said. The court dismissed the petition as devoid of merits.