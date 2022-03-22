Govt. employees press for a charter of demands

Members of Tamil Nadu Government Employees Association (TNGEA) in Madurai district appealed for a charter of demands at a press conference held here on Tuesday.

K. Needhiraja, district secretary of TNGEA, said that the foremost of the 16 demands highlighted by them was scrapping of the new pension scheme by the Central government - Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and demanded revival of the old scheme.

“The state government must fill all vacancies and ensure service regularisation for around 30,000 employees who have worked for over 10 years and stop recruiting staff on a contract basis,” he added.

He also said that noon meals must be provided to all anganwadis in villages.

Around 72 members of TNGEA, which reportedly has 64 government employees associations from various departments associated with it, participated in the conference.

Condemning the Union government’s ‘anti-people’ policies, nationwide protests would be conducted on March 28 and 29 by employees working in Central government offices all over the country.