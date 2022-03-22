Workshop stresses revival of Vaigai

Students discussing ways to bring the Vaigai back to life at a workshop conducted as part of World Water Day 2022 at The American College on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

MADURAI

To mark World Water Day, a team dedicated to study the ecology of the Vaigai river of the Service Learning Programme course at The American College participated in a Future Search Workshop on River Vaigai conducted by DHAN Foundation, which focused on the past, present and future scenarios of the river Vaigai on Tuesday.

Ninety-two students of the Vaigai Ecology team participated in the workshop which began with discussions on how linked global trends are with local issues, like how a spike in alcoholism leads to bottles discarded in abundance on the riverbeds.

In adherence to the United Nations theme for International World Water Day this year being the importance of ‘groundwater, an invisible resource with an impact visible everywhere’, discussions were held on the impact on the groundwater level of Madurai city if Vaigai does not flow throughout the year.

“We took 100 samples of groundwater at various places in Madurai to test total dissolved solids (TDS) levels and concluded that the groundwater levels will be recharged only if the river flows continuously, as the pumping of groundwater in the urban areas has drastically increased in recent times,” said Elamuhil, project executive of DHAN Foundation.

Instead of holding external authorities responsible, “We learned as individuals, making conscious choices of using natural dyed or cotton clothes as our consumption pattern has a huge impact on rivers,” said R.R. Bavatharini, 2nd year student of Bachelor of Management Studies who participated in the workshop.

Many students said that their visit to the river was limited to only Chithirai festival, he added.

So, prior to the workshop, the students were asked to visit Vaigai river, and note their observations to share with the participants. “Many students shared videos they took on their visit, many shared stories about the river that they gathered from elders at home, some recited songs on the river from the Sangam literature. The workshop was solely conducted with students sharing their experiences in group discussions,” he added.

When discussing formulating a vision for the cause, students had many inputs and expressed their wishes for the future of the river, which included that the river must flow all through the year with a lot of fish in it, heritage spots on the banks of the river must be protected, pudhupunal neeradal, a celebration mentioned in the Sangam texts, must be revived as cultural festivals will help bond with the many aspects of Vaigai.

The vision they concluded at the workshop was, ‘River Vaigai, a living heritage as a biodiversity rich, culturally inclusive and being a responsible recreational space by building eco sensitive urban communities.’

During the “cross learning” workshop, six volunteers and leaders of women self-help groups leaders in the district shared their knowledge on the condition of Vaigai 30 years ago and how it changed over the years.