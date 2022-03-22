Theni land scam: AIADMK functionary seeks bail

AIADMK functionary V. Anna Prakash, an accused in the Theni land scam, has filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court seeking bail.

Justice K. Murali Shankar sought response from the CB-CID and adjourned the hearing till March 25. The preliminary investigation into the case revealed that revenue officials allegedly connived with private parties to issue pattas.

One of the beneficiaries is said to be the petitioner Anna Prakash. The pattas were issued in the names of the beneficiaries in Vadaveeranaickenpatti and other places in Theni district. It was said that the lands belonged to the government.

Anna Prakash denied the allegations levelled against him and said that he was innocent. He claimed that he was falsely implicated. He said that he was in possession and enjoyment of the land for the past 20 years.

He said that in 1997, the then State government had acquired some lands belonging to the petitioner and his family members in connection with the extension of the Collector Office building. No compensation was paid, he said.

The petitioner said he made a request to the authorities concerned to provide alternative land. He claimed that the request was accepted but the patta issued was not reflected in the records.

He said that there was a political motive behind the registration of the case. He was arrested when he appeared before the police for the inquiry, he said. He said that he would abide by the conditions imposed by the court and sought bail.