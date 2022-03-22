Tirupparankundram temple car festival celebrated

Devotees pull the temple Car of Lord Subramania Swamy at Tirupparankundram in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

A large number of devotees pulled the Car of Lord Sri Subramania Swamy and Goddess Sri Deivanai at Sri Subramania Swamy Temple at Tirupparankundram here as part of the “Panguni Uthira Bramorchava Thiruvizha” held on Tuesday.

The culmination of 14-day Panguni Thiruvizha is the Thiru Therottam ceremony.

The procession began at 5.40 a.m with the beautifully decked wooden Car carrying idols of Lord Subramania Swamy and Goddess Deivanai in elegant costumes, departed from Urchavar Subramania Swamy sanctuary to the temple gate after a pitstop at the sanctum sanctorum of the guardian deity Karuppasamy where a special puja was held.

Around 6.30 a.m. after the traditional breaking of coconuts by the temple authorities, the main chariot was pulled by devotees who chanted hymns soaking in divinity.

The four-hour-long procession was led on the Girivalam pathway of 3 km around the Tirupparankundram hill.

Around 10.30 a.m., the Car returned to the temple gate and was put to rest as devotees performed rituals before the deities were led back to the sanctum sanctorum at night.

The festival was attended by people from 48 nearby villages, locals and many from across the State. Elaborate security arrangement was made.

The festival began on March 8 with the holy flag-hoisting. Every morning and evening for 14 days of the festival, Lord Subramania Swamy accompanied by Goddess Deivanai, was taken out on the golden peacock chariot, the golden horse chariot and many more through the rath streets, blessing devotees along the way.

One of the main events of the festival is Thiru Kalyanam that took place on March 21.