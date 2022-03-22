‘Protect Nadar Mahajana Sangam and its properties’

Members of various Nadar associations staged a demonstration here on Tuesday seeking protection to Nadar Mahajana Sangam (NMS) and its properties.

The protest was led by former president of NMS R. Muthusamy in the presence of president of Tamil Nadu Nadar Peravai N.R. Dhanabalan and president of Nadar Peravai Ernavur A. Narayanan.

The leaders complained that a key office-bearer in the managing committee of Vellaichamy Nadar College had siphoned off ₹ 1.20 crore from the college funds. He had reportedly told the committee members that he had paid the money as bribe to officials of various government departments. Though a complaint was lodged, no action was taken, they charged.

Besides, the person had forced the college authorities to collect exorbitant fees from the students, they claimed.

The leaders sought the government to appoint a special officer to look into the accounts of the association and its organisations and to conduct an election after proper verification of the members.