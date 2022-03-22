Ambergris seized, 3 arrested

Madurai rural district police seized ₹ 2.5-crore worth whale ambergris and arrested three persons who were allegedly smuggling it to Natham in Dindigul district on Monday night.

Acting on a tip-off, a special team that was involved in vehicle check intercepted a car, and detained three persons on Sivaganga-Melur highway around midnight.

The police found that the suspects, identified as Azhagu, Palanisamy and Kumar, were smuggling ambergris to sell it at Natham.

Besides the ambergris, the police seized ₹ 10,000 and the car from the accused, Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran said.

The accused were handed over to the officials from Department of Forests.