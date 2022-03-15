Farmers demand all-party meeting to discuss Cauvery, Periyar dam issues

Farmers have appealed to Chief Minister M.K. STalin to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the Mekadatu dam and Mullaperiyar dam issues.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, president of federation of Periyar-Vaigai Irrigation Farmers Association P.R. Pandian said that Congress along with the Pinarayi Vijayan Government was trying to demolish the Mullaperiyar dam.

"Engineers from Tamil Nadu were not allowed to enter the dam," he alleged.

Tamil Nadu Government should give a befitting reply to the Kerala Government on the dam issue, which is the lifeline for irrigation of southern districts.

He said that if the Chief Minister continued to remain silent on the issue, farmers would take to streets, he said.

Hundreds of farmers from Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar and Ramanathapuram took part in the hunger protest seeking to increase the water level in Periyar dam to 152 feet. They demanded that Baby dam should be strengthened and three-phase power connection should be restored in the dam site.

The permission given by the Centre to Kerala Government for preparing the detailed project report should be withdrawn.

The farmers wanted to remove the car parking facility constructed in the water spread area of the dam.

Federation office-bearers M.K.M. Muthuramalingam, Adthimoolam and R. Udhayakumar were among those who took part in the day-long protest.