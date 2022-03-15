HC directs TANGEDCO to evict illegal occupants 

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the TANGEDCO authorities in Tirunelveli district to take steps to evict illegal occupants of the land belonging to the Corporation and take possession of the land.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Stephen of Tirunelveli district. He challenged the order passed by the Corporation to recover the rent for the occupation of the land. He was an employee of the TANGEDCO and was working in Papanasam.

He was residing at the TANGEDCO official quarters. He said his father was running a tea stall in a portion of land belonging to the Corporation. After his father’s death in 2000, the shop was closed. He said that the authorities had enhanced the rent.

The counsel for the TANGEDCO submitted that the petitioner’s father was permitted to run the tea shop. There was no lease agreement or document in favour of the petitioner’s father. A few others were also permitted to run shops on the land.

In 1962, construction of a dam was going on in the region and the TANGEDCO authorities had permitted a few people to run tea shops and other shops which would be beneficial for the workers who were involved in the construction of the dam.

Therefore, they were only in permissive occupation of the land. They had no right to possess the land after the completion of the project by the TANGEDCO. Some persons continued to use the land and could not be evicted. The authorities were collecting the rent from them.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam observed that many persons had illegally occupied the land and put up certain temporary sheds. The illegal occupants filed a civil suit and got an injunction order not to disconnect the water and electricity connection.

Mere possession would not confer any title. These persons have admitted that the property belonged to the TANGEDCO and they were not paying proper rent. The TANGEDCO authorities have not entered into any lease or agreement with these persons, the judge said.

In view of the fact that they are unable to evict the persons, they started collecting the rent as an alternative method. Therefore, for all reasons, the petitioner is in illegal occupation of the land, the court observed and directed the authorities to recover the arrears of rent. The court directed the police to provide protection to the authorities during the eviction process.