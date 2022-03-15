Madurai city police get CM's special award

Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha, along with police officials and personnel, with the Chief Minister’s special award for controlling rowdyism.

A slew of steps taken by Madurai City Police to curb revenge murders by gangsters got it Chief Minister's special award for controlling rowdyism.

Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha received the award from Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during the Chief Minster’s conference, where Collectors, Commissioners of Police and Superintendents of Police participated.

“We had a four-pronged approach of documenting rowdy elements, maintaining surveillance, arresting them and taking follow-up action in prosecution,” Mr. Prem Anand told reporters.

Madurai city police were the first to bring out an app with finer details of all the gangsters in 24 gangs that were operating in the city. "Proper documentation was very important for the police to identify gangsters and take action against them," he said.

Besides, taking up a drive to arrest them by executing all pending warrants, the police also invoked Goondas Act for their detention.

"With Deputy Commissioners having powers to bind them over under the Code of Criminal Procedure, we were able to prevent them from getting into any antisocial activities," he said.

A total of 2,822 rowdy elements were bound over in 2021 and 146 of them, who broke their promise of good behaviour, were detained.

"Detention of the rowdy elements made the city free of crimes," he added.

A continuous surveillance mounted on the rowdy elements helped the police prevent untoward incidents.

The city police also found that most of the gangsters had their regular income through ganja peddling and chain snatching. Continuous drive against ganja helped cut their source of income.

“Besides increasing closed circuit television camera network in the city roads and streets played a big deterrence in chain snatching,” Mr. Prem Anand said.

The city now had 12,500 cameras and many of the crime cases were detected using the CCTV footages. Consequently, the number of chain snatching incidents which were around 120 in 2018 had come down to 30 in 2021.

After a daylight revenge murder of a youth near St. Mary's Church in November 2020, the city police launched armed patrol teams to keep a tab on rowdy elements in certain pockets identified as infested by gangsters.

Fifteen teams, with a trained Armed Reserve constable carrying pistol for self defence, criss-crossed the roads and streets on motorbikes on two shifts during the day-time proved to be a major deterrence to revenge murders for the city police.

"The information that the police were armed has sent a strong signal among the rowdy elements and has prevented daring murders," he said.

Mr. Prem Anand said that the police had increased its presence and visible policing with newly-procured patrol vehicles.