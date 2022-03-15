Implement G.O. No.5 in toto, MUTA appeals to State govt.

MADURAI

The Madurai Kamaraj, Manonmaniam Sundaranar, Mother Teresa and Alagappa University Teachers’ Association (MUTA) demanded the Government Order No.5 with regard to Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) in government and government-aided Arts and Science colleges to be implemented completely and uniformly.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, its general secretary M. Nagarajan said that despite repeated appeals by the MUTA to the Higher Education Minister, Higher Education Secretary and the Director of Collegiate Education, around 15,000 teachers appointed on and after 2006 are yet to receive the benefits of the CAS for almost nine years.

On February 14, the Higher Education Secretary had assured implementation in total the same month.

“But adding to our woes, the CAS has not been processed in toto, but only the grade pay scales of 6 to 7, and 7 to 8, of the G.O., is being processed in Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education offices following the oral instructions of the Director of Collegiate Education,” said Mr. Nagarajan.

Though professors who have sufficient service periods and are eligible to be promoted as Associate Professors and Professors along with respective incentives and increments, they remain as Assistant Professors due to the pending implementation of the G.O., they said.

Mr. Nagarajan stated that the G.O. was implemented totally in “all the State universities, government and aided, polytechnic colleges, and government and government-aided engineering colleges” except for government and government-aided arts and science colleges.

Further, he noted that this G.O. was implemented for the teachers working in Annamalai University which is under “financial crunch”.

The Central Executive Committee of MUTA has resolved to stage protests at Madurai and Tirunelveli on March 17 and May 24 to press the State Government to implement the G.O. immediately.

MUTA’s president C. Radha Krishnan, treasurer A.T. Senthamarai Kannan and others were present.