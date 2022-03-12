HC directs bank authorities to take decision expeditiously 

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Canara Bank authorities to take a decision as expeditiously as possible within regard to a charge memo issued against a retired employee.

The court was hearing a petition filed by R.P. Ilango Yadav. He said that he was allowed to retire in 2019. The charge memo was issued against him after he had retired from service. Therefore it was untenable, he said and sought the quash of the charge memo.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam observed that a question arises whether disciplinary proceedings shall be initiated against the retired employee. The judge said that in certain circumstances, the Supreme Court had clarified that in respect of non-pensionable services, such actions may not be permissible, in the absence of any provision or otherwise.

However, in respect of pensionable services, the pension regulation governs the actions to be initiated and the procedures to be followed for the purpose of initiation of such actions against the retired employees.

The court took note of the fact that the inquiry proceedings were already completed and the petitioner had cooperated by producing documents and evidence. The bank has to consider all the facts and circumstances of the case on merits and in accordance with law and take a decision within eight weeks, the judge said.