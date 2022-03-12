75 cases settled at Lok Adalat held at HC Bench  

Principal District Judge M.K. Jamuna hands over the order copy of settlement amount to a litigant at National Lok Adalat held in Dindigul on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Karthikeyan G

Madurai Principal District Judge P. Vadamalai hands over the order copy of settlement amount at the Lok Adalat conducted in Madurai District Court on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

A total of 75 cases were settled out of the 322 cases that were taken up for settlement at the lok adalat held in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, on Saturday. The total settled amount was ₹ 8.07 crore.

At the Madurai District court, out of the total 12,224 cases taken up for settlement, a total of 11,006 cases were settled and the total settled amount was ₹35.10 crore.

In Dindigul, total cases settled were 3159 cases and the settled amount was ₹ 10.79 crore. In Theni 7,877 cases were settled and the settled amount was ₹4.73 crore. A total of 2468 cases were settled at the lok adalat held in Ramanathapuram and the total settled amount was ₹ 7.57 crore. In Sivaganga, 614 cases were settled and the total settled amount was ₹ 3.42 crore.