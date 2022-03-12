Departmental disciplinary proceedings and criminal proceedings are distinct: HC 

Departmental disciplinary proceedings and criminal proceedings are distinct and different. Mere exoneration from criminal proceedings would not be a bar for the authority competent to continue the departmental disciplinary proceedings, observed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

The court was hearing two petitions. The petitioners, a father K. Saravanan and his son S. Krishnamoorthy were both police officials working in Thoothukudi. A charge memo was issued against them after the son’s wife had lodged a complaint against them for dowry harassment. The petitioners sought the quash of the charge memo. They said that the parties involved had compromised the dispute and ₹ 7 lakh was settled.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam observed that the compromise entered by the parties in the criminal case was not a ground for quashing the charge memo as it involved disciplinary matters connected with the uniformed services as both the petitioners are working in the Police Department.

It is for the authority competent to take a decision regarding the moral turpitude involved or the discipline aspects involved. The court cannot conduct an elaborate inquiry in the issues.

A charge memo is not liable to be quashed as it does not adversely affect the rights of an employee and does not give rise to any cause of action. A writ lies only when some rights of a person are infringed. The charge memo does not infringe the rights of a person / employee. It is only when a final order imposing punishment or otherwise is passed, it may give cause of action. Thus, the writ petitions challenging the charge memo by itself are not maintainable, the judge observed.

On initiation of disciplinary proceedings, charge memo is the first step taken by the authority competent to frame certain charges against the employee concerned and mere framing of charges would not cause any prejudice to the government employee. The employee is duty-bound to establish his innocence or otherwise with reference to the documents and evidence available, the judge observed.

The court directed the petitioners to cooperate in the inquiry and the authorities to conclude the disciplinary proceedings in six months. The petitions were disposed of.