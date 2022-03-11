HC grants one more opportunity to accused in illegal sand mining case to respond

Taking note of the fact that an accused in the Tirunelveli illegal sand mining case who was granted anticipatory bail after agreeing to deposit ₹ 10 lakh had moved the Supreme Court, claiming that he was a casual labourer and he was forced to pay the amount, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought a response from him.

Justice B. Pugalendhi observed that A. Nishad, one of the accused in the illegal sand mining case, had obtained anticipatory bail from the court under the pretext that he was prepared to pay ₹ 10 lakh before the Judicial Magistrate in Tirunelveli. However, he has now preferred a Special Leave Petition before the Supreme Court.

The State submitted a few materials before the court and said that the accused had made money through illegal sand mining and had also constructed a massive building in Kerala worth ₹ 1 crore. The investigation also revealed bank transactions worth ₹ 85 lakh.

Since the day of the hearing, there was no representation from the side of the accused. The court granted him one more opportunity to respond and adjourned the case till March 17. The court was hearing the petition filed by the CB-CID seeking the cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to the accused. Earlier, the court had ordered a CB-CID probe into the illegal sand mining case.

The main accused in the case Manuvel George, a resident of Kerala, had obtained a licence for storing and processing rough stone, m-sand, gravel and crusher dust in Kallidaikurichi, Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli district. He misused the licence and indulged in the illegal sand mining on the adjacent lands, including Vandala Odai.

While transferring the probe to the CB-CID, the court took into account the fact that some government officials were also involved and aided Manuvel George to transport the sand and exploit it for commercial purposes.