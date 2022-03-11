HC directs Madurai police to register FIR against HM following complaints of sexual harassment

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has directed Keerathurai All-Women Police in Madurai to register an FIR against the headmaster of a government-aided school after two women teachers complained of sexual harassment.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam took cognisance of the fact that the teachers had sent letters to Education department authorities. The judge directed the police to register the letters as complaints and commence investigation immediately.

The court directed the District Educational Officer to constitute an internal complaints committee and conduct a parallel inquiry in respect of alleged sexual harassment at workplace as there was no bar on continuance of the inquiry even during pendency of a criminal case.

The judge observed that the Section 28 of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, categorically provided “The provisions of this Act shall be in addition to and not in derogation of the provisions of any other law for the time being in force.”

Therefore, registration of an FIR was not a bar on constituting an internal complaints committee under Section 4 of the Act, the judge said.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the Headmaster G. Joseph Jeyaseelan. He filed the petition challenging the cancellation of deputation of the two women teachers. The order was issued by the District Educational Officer. The petitioner claimed that the deputation made for the benefit of the school was cancelled. He even impleaded the two teachers as respondents in the petition.

However, Additional Advocate General Veera Kathiravan informed the court that serious allegations had been made against the petitioner and frequent complaints had been received by educational authorities about sexual harassment.

The two teachers had submitted letters to the educational authorities and it was based on this that the deputation was cancelled as the teachers were serving in the school with great difficulty. The petitioner was continuously harassing them. The same was submitted by the counsel representing the two teachers.

Expressing shock, the judge wondered on what basis the petitioner had impleaded the two teachers in the petition as respondents. The judge said that the court could not tolerate such activities of the Headmaster and action was certainly warranted.

The court took note of the submission of the counsel for the teachers who said that the teachers were ready to submit an affidavit regarding the sexual and mental harassment faced by them. The court adjourned the hearing till March 14.