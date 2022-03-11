Servo Mechanics Cup cricket tournament semifinals and finals on March 12 & 13

The semifinals and finals of the Servo Mechanics Cup Cricket Tournament, sponsored by Indian Oil Corporation Limited's SERVO and powered by The Hindu, will be held at Solamalai Institutions here on March 12 and 13.

The tournament, played with tennis ball, is organised for two-wheeler, four-wheeler, and heavy-duty vehicles mechanics, a release said. The selected participants will be divided into 12 teams of 13 players each. The preliminary rounds of the tournament with eight overs a side, in a round-robin format, will be followed by semifinals and finals.

Chief Manager, Lubes - Marketing and Promotions, IOCL, H. Karnan, said, “The expectation is high from players in Madurai as 80% of mechanics are first-time players.”

The top two teams of the tournament will be awarded trophies and cash prizes worth more than a lakh. The selection trials were conducted earlier at Madura College ground here on March 6.