Couple found dead

A couple were found dead in their house under Teppakulam police station limits on Wednesday night.

The police suspected that Nagarajan and Lavanya had ended their lives due to heavy loss in their investment in sharemarket.

The couple had asked their teenage children to go to their aunt’s house on returning from school on Wednesday.

After having waited for long, when the children got into the house, they found the parents dead.

Teppakulam police are investigating.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.