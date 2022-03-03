HC orders status quo to be maintained 

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday ordered status quo to be maintained with regard to shifting of 60 shops from Pudumandapam to the newly constructed Kunnathur Chathiram shopping complex.

Justice Abdul Quddhose directed the Meenakshi Sundareswarer temple authorities to consider the representation of the Pudumandapam South and North Side Shop Owners Association seeking permission to continue to run their business from Pudumandapam.

The court directed the authorities to decide and pass orders in one month. The case of the petitioners was that the newly constructed Kunnathur Chathiram shopping complex lacked basic facilities. Therefore, they wanted to continue to operate from Pudumandapam.