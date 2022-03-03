Continue protection to AIADMK ward members: HC

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday ordered Pudukkottai police to continue to provide protection to the AIADMK ward members who secured the Annavasal town panchayat in Pudukkottai district.

It was mentioned before Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan that the AIADMK members had allegedly faced threat from the DMK members even during the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected ward members. Earlier, the judge had ordered police protection to the AIADMK members.

Taking note of the submission, the judge ordered police protection till the Chairperson and the Vice-Chairperson to the town panchayat were elected and directed the Superintendent of Police and the Deputy Superintendent of Police to monitor the situation.

In another case, the judge ordered police protection to the AIADMK ward members of the Thisayanvilai town panchayat in Tirunelveli district. The AIADMK members alleged that they faced threat from the DMK party members. The judge ordered police protection be provided till the Chairperson and the Vice-Chairperson to the town panchayat were elected.