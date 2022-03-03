Road users asked to take Kuruvikkaran bridge to decongest Goripalayam junction

Madurai City Traffic Police are promoting the Kuruvikkaran Salai and four-way road on Vaigai south bank among road users to decongest vehicular traffic in Goripalayam junction.

The police believe that people were not using the Kuruvikkaran Salai even after commissioning of the high-level Kuruvikkaran bridge across Vaigai river. Besides, the four-way road connecting Kuruvikkaran bridge with Viraghanoor junction on the southern bank was also underutilized.

“People from Melur Road can use the 80 Feet Road and Kuruvikkaran Salai and go to Vilakkuthoon junction through Kamaraj Salai without much hassle,” said Commissioner of Police, Prem Anand Sinha.

The straight roads are relatively less congested even during peak hours. Besides, taking this road to reach Viraghanoor junction would take fewer minutes to reach the Ring Road or Ramanthapuram highway as it has got only one traffic signal at Aavin junction between K.K. Nagar Arch and Kamarajar Salai / Viraghanoor junction.

“We have sought the help of Madurai Corporation for trimming the branches of trees which was hiding the street lights and also to improve illumination on the roads to make them more attractive,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), S. Arumugasamy. The police are also putting up new traffic signal at Aravind Eye hospital junction to regulate anticipated increased traffic, he added.

Now that all vehicles coming from Alagarkoil Road and New Natham Road have to come up to Kakkan statue junction to reach Tallakulam, the police say that taking the Kuruvikkaran Salai road will help motorists to reach Vilakkuthoon easier.

The diversion of vehicles through these roads will also help in decongesting traffic at South Gate, East Gate, Nelpettai, Munichalai areas. The police said that people can save time and fuel by taking the decongested roads.