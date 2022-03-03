Madurai

CRS to conduct inspection

 Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bangalore will conduct statutory inspection of the newly-laid broad gauge line between Milavittan to Melmarudur stations as a part of Madurai-Tuticorin new line project on Saturday.

Commissioner of Railway Safety will also conduct a high-speed trial run, using a special train formation, between Melmarudur to Milavittan Railway stations between 11.30 a.m. and 4.30 p.m. on the same day. People residing in the vicinity of the railway line between Melmarudur - Milavittan Railway stations are hereby cautioned not to approach or trespass the railway line.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 3, 2022 7:48:19 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/madurai/article65187251.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY