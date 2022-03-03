CRS to conduct inspection

Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bangalore will conduct statutory inspection of the newly-laid broad gauge line between Milavittan to Melmarudur stations as a part of Madurai-Tuticorin new line project on Saturday.

Commissioner of Railway Safety will also conduct a high-speed trial run, using a special train formation, between Melmarudur to Milavittan Railway stations between 11.30 a.m. and 4.30 p.m. on the same day. People residing in the vicinity of the railway line between Melmarudur - Milavittan Railway stations are hereby cautioned not to approach or trespass the railway line.