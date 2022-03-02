Bail granted

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail with certain conditions to a man from Tiruchi who was arrested for illegally handing over a two-month-old infant for adoption.

The father of the infant Abdul Salman had borrowed money from the petitioner P. Arockiaraj. Since he could not repay the amount he handed over the custody of his son to the petitioner who, in turn, handed over the child for adoption to another man Santhanakumar who had lost his son recently.

Justice K. Murali Shankar granted bail with conditions to the petitioner Arockiaraj after taking into account the fact that the co-accused in the case was granted bail. The court directed the petitioner to report before the Tiruchi police daily.