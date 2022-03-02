HC grants bail with conditions to quack

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court granted bail with certain conditions to a quack who was arrested for practising allopathy medicine and performing surgeries without any qualification in Virudhunagar.

Justice K. Murali Shankar granted bail to the petitioner Subbal Mirtha, originally from West Bengal. Following a tip-off, the authorities raided the clinic run by the petitioner. During an inquiry it was ascertained that he had no qualification.

He was prescribing medicine to the general public without qualification and registration. The petitioner’s counsel told the court that the petitioner would submit an undertaking affidavit to the court that he would not indulge in such activities in the future. The State submitted that the investigation in the case was yet to be completed.

The court took note of the undertaking affidavit and granted bail. The petitioner was directed to report before Virudhunagar police daily and not indulge in medical practice.