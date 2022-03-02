CPI (M) to get post of Deputy Mayor of Madurai Corporation

In a surprise move, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is likely to allot the post of Deputy Mayor of Madurai Corporation to its ally, Communist Party of India (Marxist).

“Talks are going on with the DMK and the final call will be taken soon,” said a CPI (M) source.

If things go on the expected lines for the party, it would be for the first time that CPI (M) would be holding the top post in Madurai Corporation.

In the 100-ward council, the DMK has taken the lion’s share of 67 seats on its own, with its arch rival getting only 15 seats.

The CPI (M) won in four seats with two male and two female candidates emerging victorious.

While the CPI (M) has been demanding the post of Deputy Mayor, Vice-Chairperson in many districts, the DMK is inclined to give the post of Deputy Mayor in Madurai city, where CPI (M) has a good presence.

The party now has its MP from Madurai. However, its candidate could not win the Assembly election from Tirupparankundram constituency.

“This is only a gesture of goodwill and respect for our ally,” said a senior DMK leader.

However, he scotched rumours that the DMK gave away the post to the ally to quell a tough competition prevailing within the DMK for the coveted post of Deputy Mayor.