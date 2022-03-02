New councillors take oath in Madurai 

New councillors at the swearing-in ceremony at Madurai Corporation on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

The newly elected councillors of the Madurai Corporation took oath at the council hall in ‘Anna Maaligai’, Madurai Corporation building, on Wednesday. Corporation Commissioner K.P. Karthikeyan administered the oath to the 100 councillors.

A large number of police personnel were deployed at the corporation building in view of the swearing-in ceremony. The ceremony which commenced at 9: 30 a.m. concluded at 11 a.m. A large screen was installed outside the hall for live telecast of the proceedings.

The family members and well-wishers of the new councillors had gathered in large numbers outside the corporation building. The elections for the post of the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor will be held on March 4.

The council hall, which was unused for over six years since the end of the previous tenure of the council, was recently renovated. Additional infrastructure was added to the council hall and the corporation building.

At the three Municipalities: Melur, Tirumangalam and Usilampatti, the respective municipal Commissioners administered the oath to the new ward members and the respective Executive Officers administered the oath to the elected ward members in Town Panchayats.

The ruling DMK had registered a landslide victory in the urban local bodies elections held in the Madurai district. The DMK front secured 80 of the 100 wards in Madurai Corporation and the DMK alone had secured 67 wards.

The DMK secured all the three Municipalities in Madurai district. At the town panchayat, the DMK secured six of the eight Town Panchayats. The AIADMK secured a total of 15 wards in Madurai Corporation.