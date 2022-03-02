Servo Mechanics Cup Cricket Tournament selection trials on March 6

The Servo Mechanics Cup Cricket Tournament sponsored by Indian Oil Corporation Limited and SERVO and powered by The Hindu will be held in Madurai on March 12 and 13.

The selection trials for the tournament will be held at the Madura College on March 6 from 8 a.m. onwards. The participants who qualify from the trials would be eligible to take part in the cricket tournament.

The cricket tournament, played with tennis ball, is organised for two-wheeler, four-wheeler, and heavy-duty vehicles mechanics. The selected participants will be divided into 12 teams of 13 players each.

The preliminary rounds of the tournament with six overs a side and on a round-robin format will be followed by the semi-finals and the finals, For details call: 9884022168, said a press statement issued by the tournament organisers.