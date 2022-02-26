Children showcase their talent at festival 

Drawings and paintings with messages, wood carvings, paper crafts, clay pot designs and artwork made out of everyday objects by children in the 6 to 15 years age group captivated the visitors at the arts and crafts exhibition organised by People’s Organisation for People Education (POPE) at the SOCO Trust here on Saturday.

Apart from the arts and crafts exhibition, the children also displayed cultural and traditional art forms at the event organised by POPE under the theme ‘Colours of Smile’. The children from humble backgrounds were members of the Madurai-based NGO POPE. The NGO runs its children resource centres in Madurai and Thanjavur districts.

The Executive Director of POPE K. Jeyasudha said that the main objective of the event was to showcase the creative talent of the children. After school hours, the children were trained in various activities. The children’s festival was organised for the first time with the support of the children and their parents, she said.

At the day-long event, children from the resource centres in Madurai and Thanjavur districts participated in various events organised as part of the children’s festival. The children were felicitated with gifts and certificates for their performances. The members of the District Child Welfare Committee and Child Rights NGOs attended the event.