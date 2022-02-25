Grant approval for part liver transplantation: HC

Allowing a 17 year-old-boy to donate part of his liver to his father, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has directed the Authorisation Committee for Implementation of Human Organ Transplantation, Chennai, to grant approval for the part liver transplantation.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the boy from Madurai represented by his mother. He sought a direction to the authorities to grant the approval. He said his father was suffering from acute-on-chronic liver failure.

He said that his father required an immediate liver transplantation and only his liver matched with that of his father. Despite attempts to get donors, none came forward for the liver transplantation. He was ready to donate considering the emergency circumstances.

Justice Abdul Quddhose took note of the fact that under Section 9 of the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994, the permission would have to be obtained from the authorisation committee for any organ donation.

Since the petitioner’s age was only 17 years and 10 months and being a minor, only under exceptional circumstances, organ donation could be done by him as per Section 9 (1) (b) of the Act. The petitioner has already approached the authorisation committee.

But, the authorisation committee was hesitating to grant approval for organ donation, since the petitioner was a minor. The petitioner had given an undertaking stating that he had no objection for donating part of his liver. His mother had also given an undertaking.

The judge said that the medical records produced by the petitioner before the court establish the fact that his father required part liver transplant on an emergency. The records show that the petitioner was medically fit for donating part of the liver.

The donation of part of the liver by the petitioner would not cause any potential health risk to the petitioner, as seen from the medical records. The court could not shut its eyes under such circumstances, the judge said.

The petitioner’s father has been admitted to Velammal Multi Specialty Hospital here.