Armed men attack two persons near Melur

An armed mob attacked a man Parthiban (28) of Thaniyamangalam and inflicted multiple cut injuries on him on Wednesday night.

The police said that Parthiban had lent ₹ 2 lakh to R. Arunpandian three years back.

When Arunpandian was standing at Panchayat office in Sathamangalam, Parthiban had asked him to repay the loan which led to a wordy quarrel.

Later, Arunpandian, along with S. Dhayalan, and nine others went to Parthiban’s house and attacked him with machete, logs and stones. He has been admitted to a private hospital with cut injuries on his bands, hip and legs.

The police said that five of the accused were previously booked in two different criminal cases, including one for attempt-to-murder.

Meanwhile, the mob had also attacked another person, A. Pandi (41) and his son, Yogeswaran, with wooden log. The Keelavalavu police have arrested several accused in both the cases.